Krystle Dsouza to make Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre'

Krystle Dsouza will replace Kriti Kharbanda as the female lead in Chehre

Popular TV actor Krystle Dsouza is set to make her Hindi film debut with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Chehre". Krystle Dsouza has been roped in to play the female lead in the film after Kriti Kharbanda decided to quit the film. The film is directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

"I am absolutely excited and honoured to be chosen for 'Chehre' to make my Bollywood debut. I would like to profusely thank Anand Sir and Rummy sir for giving me this opportunity to work with such renowned legends, it has been a dream come true and I hope audiences appreciate my very first film venture," Krystle said in a statement. Krystle also shared an Instagram picture announcing the news.

Earlier Krystle had shared an Instagram post announcing her first film Chehre. However, she later deleted the post, starting rounds of rumours about her association with the film.

The film produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, is scheduled to be released on April 24.

It also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

(With PTI inputs)