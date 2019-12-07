Kartik Aaryan is the new Rajshri boy

Kartik Aaryan to feature in a film produced by Sooraj Barjatya

It is raining films for Kartik Aaryan. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor already has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline as he waits for Imtiaz Ali's film to release. Meanwhile, he has also signed a project of a big banner and that's Rajshri.

After being a Dharma kid, Kartik has now also become a Rajshri boy. As per a source of Pinkvilla, Kartik and Sooraj Barjatya met a few weeks ago where he was offered this project. Kartik gave his nod to the film which is a youth-centric coming-of-age movie. The movie directed by Sooraj's son Avnish Barjatya will be somewhere on the lines of Wake Up Sid.

The yet untitled project will go on floors around March 2020 after he wraps Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik will kickstart Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by January next year.

Kartik's Pati, Patni Aur Woh released on December 6. The movie directed by Mudassar Aziz also features Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles. For unversed, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name.