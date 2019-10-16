Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and team celebrate Pooja Hegde's birthday on train (Videos)

Akshay Kumar along with his Housefull 4 co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday on Wednesday commenced their Housefull4Express rail journey on a special promotional train travelling from Mumbai to Delhi. The team is having loads of fun on their train journey and, making it all the more fun and memorable, the Housefull 4 gang celebrated Pooja Hegde's birthday with cake and smiles.

This activity is a part of Indian Railways' ‘Promotion on Wheels', which is a new concept that was kicked off on Wednesday with the film's cast on board for the film's promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route.

"I'm extremely delighted to hear about this great initiative by the government and Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience," producer Sajid Nadiadwala of "Housefull 4" said.

Said Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios, who have co-produced the film: "'Housefull 4' is excited to partner with the Indian Railways for a unique train journey from Mumbai to the capital city. The train ride will take the entire cast of 'Housefull 4' and media through a mad journey, just as the film promises and prep the audiences for the release of the film on October 25."

"Housefull 4", produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on October 25.

(With IANS Inputs)