Gumraah: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's upcoming crime thriller Bollywood film gets a name

Gumraah: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur new film has got a title now. Based on true events, the crime thriller features Aditya in two completely different avatars with a double role for the very first time. Mrunal, on the other hand, will be seen playing a cop. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between the two lead actors. Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule along with Mrunal who has kick-started the second schedule in Mumbai and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Apart from this, Aditya is also set to star in another out-and-out action drama titled, 'OM: The Battle Within' where he will be paired opposite 'Dil Bechara' fame Sanjana Sanghi. 'Om: The Battle Within' is finally set to release in theatres on July 1.

The Kapil Verma directorial marks the very first association of Aditya and Sanjana as a lead pair. The action thriller with stylised high octane action sequences will have Aditya and Sanjana in a never seen before avatar. Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma.

Also, he is likely to play the title role in the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series 'The Night Manager'. Based on John Le Carre's eponymous 1993 novel adapted to the present by David Farr, the series was aired on BBC One in 2016 and went on to win two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes. Roy Kapur will essay the titular character played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series.

Talking about Mrunal, the actress was most recently seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. She will be next in a family comedy film 'Aankh Micholi' with Abhimanyu Dasani followed by the war drama biopic 'Pippa' with Ishan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli