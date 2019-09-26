Film is happening, but no actor approached: Producer on Ranbir Kapoor doing Kabir Singh director's next

Image Source : TWITTER Producer on Ranbir Kapoor doing Kabir Singh director's next

Reports of Ranbir Kapoor starring in "Kabir Singh" director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next maybe doing the rounds, but producer Bhushan Kumar says no actor has been cast in the project yet.

Post the humongous success of "Kabir Singh", there were reports that Vanga was set to make a dark crime thriller titled "Devil" with T Series and had approached Ranbir for the same.

Reportedly, the "Jagga Jasoos" star had loved the script and agreed to headline the film.

When asked about a confirmation on the same, Bhushan told reporters, "We are doing the film. But no one actor has been finalised. He is still writing the script. When it'll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet."

He was speaking at the trailer launch of "Marjaavaan".

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, the action drama is directed by Milap Zaveri.

"Marjaavaan" is produced by Bhushan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) and is scheduled to release on November 8.

(With PTI Inputs)