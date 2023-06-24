Emergency Teaser Out: Kangana Ranaut drops gripping promo announcing the release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Emergency Teaser Out: Kangana Ranaut will next be seen playing the first Indian woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The first look for the film was dropped when the shoot began. Now, on Saturday (June 24), the actress dropped the teaser along with the release date of the much-anticipated movie. Sharing the gripping promo, Kangana wrote, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November." The announcement video also marks 48 years since the Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country.

The movie, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023. On directing 'Emergency' and starring in it, Kangana said, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. For the unversed, former PM Indira Gandhi was the third Prime Minister of the country, and to date, has been the only female to become one. She was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Recently, Kangana shared that Vijayendra Prasad, the Baahubali writer, became emotional after watching 'Emergency'. "After complete edit is done, the first person to watch Emergency. Not only Vijendra sir wiped his eyes several times while watching the edit but after watching it he said, 'I am so proud of you my child'..well my life is made," she posted on Instagram.

Before this, Kangana played former Tamil Nadu Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa 'Thalaivii' in her 2021 biopic. Besides this, the actress Kangana also has Tejas in her pipeline.

