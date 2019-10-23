Image Source : TWITTER Dabangg 3 Trailer LIVE Updates: Gear up Salman Khan fans, Chulbul Pandey is arriving

Dabangg 3 Trailer LIVE Updates: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year. After the superhit Dabangg and Dabangg 2, the makers are now back with the third instalment, which promises to be bigger and grander. Besides lead pair Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3 also stars debutante Saiee Manjrekar, South star Kichcha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The Dabangg 3 trailer is all set to be out soon as fans wait with bated breath for Bhaijaan to blow their minds as cop Chulbul Pandey. Directed by Prabhudeva, the action film is all set to release on December 20.

Dabangg 3 makers have been keeping the buzz alive by sharing intriguing character posters and teasers. And, now the much-awaited trailer is all set to release today. So, are you ready?