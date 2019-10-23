Guess what? Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are coming together this Diwali. Here's how

You won't believe but two of the most loved stars of Bollywood-- Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are coming together on Diwali 2019. The duo which was seen in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has happy news for their fans that Dabangg 3 trailer which is going to get released today will be attached to Khiladi Kumar's upcoming film Housefull 4 which is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

The producer of the film Housefull 4 Sajid Nadiadwala in an interview with Mumbai Mirror revealed that the idea to do the same was an ‘impromptu decision.' He said, “We realised that the Dabangg 3 trailer would be ready by the time we release Housefull 4. The idea appealed to us as nothing can be bigger than Salman and Akshay coming together for Diwali.”

Talking about the comedy film, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati and others. Have a look at the trailer here:

While Bhaijaan's action film will have Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. The film will release on December 20, 2019.

