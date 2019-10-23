Image Source : TWITTER Commando 3 teaser: Vidyut Jammwal is all set to fight for the nation

Actor Vidyut Jammwal released the teaser of his forthcoming film Commando 3 on Wednesday and it shows him in the ultimate action mode. This is the third film in the Commando series.

Sharing the teaser of the film on Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal said, "India's Commando unleashing very soon. #Commando3Trailer out tomorrow".

On Tuesday, the makers released the character posters featuring the lead stars.

Adah Sharma, who starred as police officer Bhavna Reddy in the second film, returns in the third film too.

Next in line is Buraq, and going by the look of Gulshan Devaiah, he seems to be the antagonist of the story

Mallika Sood, who also seems to be an officer with a mission.

Commado 3 directed by Aditya Datt, the man behind Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21, and is all set to release on November 29.

