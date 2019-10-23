Commando 3 teaser: Vidyut Jammwal is all set to fight for the nation

Actor Vidyut Jammwal released the teaser of his forthcoming film Commando 3 on Wednesday and it shows him in the ultimate action mode. This is the third film in the Commando series.
Sharing the teaser of the film on Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal said, "India's Commando unleashing very soon. #Commando3Trailer out tomorrow".
On Tuesday, the makers released the character posters featuring the lead stars.
Mission on his mind, Nation in his heart. The daredevil, Karanveer Singh Dogra, is all set! #Commando3Trailer out in 2 days.@VidyutJammwal @adidatt @Shibasishsarkar #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @MPC_UK @adah_sharma @angira_dhar @gulshandevaiah @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/3DtGpwOsHG— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) October 22, 2019
Adah Sharma, who starred as police officer Bhavna Reddy in the second film, returns in the third film too.
Always on her toes and always up against nation's foes. Meet Bhavna Reddy in #Commando3Trailer. 2 days to go.@VidyutJammwal @adidatt @Shibasishsarkar #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @MPC_UK @adah_sharma @angira_dhar @gulshandevaiah @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR pic.twitter.com/WOf6qXJgf2— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) October 22, 2019
Next in line is Buraq, and going by the look of Gulshan Devaiah, he seems to be the antagonist of the story
Devil on the run. Plotting at every turn. Meet Buraq in #Commando3Trailer. 2 days to go.@VidyutJammwal @adidatt @Shibasishsarkar #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @MPC_UK @adah_sharma @angira_dhar @gulshandevaiah @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR pic.twitter.com/kqQnnbz7bK— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) October 22, 2019
Mallika Sood, who also seems to be an officer with a mission.
The thrill begins as the chase gets underway! Meet Mallika Sood in #Commando3Trailer. Out in 2 days.@VidyutJammwal @adidatt @Shibasishsarkar #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @MPC_UK @adah_sharma @angira_dhar @gulshandevaiah @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR pic.twitter.com/NsaXbDWwXf— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) October 22, 2019
Commado 3 directed by Aditya Datt, the man behind Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21, and is all set to release on November 29.
More
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page