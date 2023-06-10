Biggest Box Office Clash: Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 vs Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal & Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Biggest Box Office Clash

Box Office Clash: Bollywood has seen various big box office clashes and the moviegoers are set for another on August 11, this year. The makers of Akshay Kumar's next film 'OMG 2' announced the official release date of their film, which is all set to hit the theatres on the abovementioned date, clashing with Sunny Deol's upcoming sequel 'Gadar 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's next action film 'Animal'.

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'

The sequel of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God, which released in 2012, is here. Sharing a new poster of the film, Akshay announced the film's release date. While the first part featured the 'Khiladi' actor as Lord Krishna, he will be seen as Lord Shiva in Oh My God 2, which also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The film will be out in theatres on August 11. Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "Aa rahe hain hum, aaiyega aap bhi (We are coming, you also join us). 11th August. In theatres. OMG 2."

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2

It is a sequel to the blockbuster film 'Gadar', which was released in the year 2001. On June 9, the makers of 'Gadar' re-released their film in cinema halls and actor Sunny Deol arrived in Delhi and Jaipur for the premiere of his film. The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick, which also starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role, mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 romantic scene in Gurudwara sparks controversy; Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel spotted hand-in-hand

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's action thriller film 'Animal' is helmed by the 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Recently, several reports suggested that the makers of the film have decided to push the release date of their film. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture and wrote, "RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE... #Animal is NOT postponed... DON'T believe rumours... The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay weekend]. #BhushanKumar."

Latest Bollywood News