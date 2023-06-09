Gadar 2 romantic scene in Gurudwara sparks controversy; Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel spotted hand-in-hand

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunny deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 romantic scene in Gurudwara sparks controversy

Gadar 2 is the latest film that has been surrounded by controversy. Recently, in a leaked video, leading duo Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were spotted walking hand-in-hand in a Gurudwara which did not go down well with netizens as well as the authorities. The romantic scene at a religious place sparked controversy and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal slammed Sunny Deol for the scene and expressed his displeasure.

Now, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to Twitter to react to the controversy. In a long Twitter note, the filmmaker apologized if he had hurt any religious sentiments and said that the leaked video is unedited. He said, "I would like to address the recent incident involving leaked footage from one of the scenes of our film, Gadar 2, which took place in the outer courtyard of a Gurudwara. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that I, along with the team hold the highest respect for religious sentiments and are fully committed to upholding their sanctity. I have maintained this in films I have made in the past and will ensure this in the future as well"

Anil Sharma added, "I also want to make it clear that the captured footage was taken on a private phone and represents an unedited scene from the film. If my actions have unintentionally caused any hurt or offense, I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to offend or disrespect anyone and I deeply regret any distress caused."

The statement further read, "We strictly adhere to all rules and guidelines to ensure that our work is carried out in a responsible and respectful manner. I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Gurudwara committee for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout the filming process. I sincerely thank you for all your understanding and continued support. I would like to sign off by saying that no religious sentiments were, or will be harmed by Gadar 2."

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 will hit the theaters on 11 August. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. On Ameesha Patel's birthday on June 9, the makers re-released the first film - Gadar in theaters.

