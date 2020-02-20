Image Source : TWITTER Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Movie: Release Date, Star cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Book Tickets Online

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Movie: After the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is all set to scare the audience with his next release Bhoot: Part OneThe Haunted Ship. The film is Karan Johar's first horror film production since the 2005 release, Kaal, and Vicky credited his director for its making in a recent press conference. "Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and I are really scared of horror films. The only person on the team who is enthusiastic about horror films is our director! Thank god Bhanu Pratap Singh enjoys horror films. He does watch them and so he made the film," said Vicky. For more latest updates on Bhoot Movie cast, trailer, teaser, songs and release date follow the space below.

When is Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship Release Date?

February 21. 2020.

Who is the Director of Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship?

Bhanu Pratap Singh

What is the star cast of Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship?

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhanth Kapoor

What is the genre of Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship?

Horror/Mystery/Thriller

Who is the writer of Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship?

Bhanu Pratap Singh

Who is/ are the Music Directors of Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship movie?

Akhil Sachdeva, Ketan Sodha

Where can I check the review of Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship movie online?

You can check Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship review on the link given below.

How to book Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship movie tickets online?

You can book Bhoot movie tickets online at BookMyShow. Alternatively, you can also book your Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship ticket online through Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik.

