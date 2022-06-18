Box Office collection: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 eyes Rs 185 crore mark; Samrat Prithviraj crashes at Rs 66 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samrat Prithviraj and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 BO collection

Akshay Kumar's film Samrat Prithviraj has turned out to be a second consecutive flop for the actor after Bachchhan Paandey. The film opened below expectations at the box office and continues to see a downfall. The film has managed to earn just Rs 66 crore till now. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to cross the 175 crore mark and is eying Rs 185 crore mark, thereby refusing to back down.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Against Akshay Kumar starrer's massive reported budget of Rs 200 crore, Rs 66 crore is like a huge loss. The film opened below expectations at the box office and continues to see a downfall.

According to Box Office India, "Samrat Prithviraj had a huge fall in the second week as collections came down 80% from the first week. The film managed to collect 10.75 crore nett plus to take its total to almost 66 crore nett. The business has been better in week two at places and these could even do well in week three but a big film like this cannot survive on some centres doing decent business."

"The film may add another 3-4 crore nett from here for a 70 crore nett or near finish which is a very poor return. The film has done better than the last Akshay Kumar film Bachchhan Pandey but really it had to do the business of Sooryavanshi or close to that to come out with a good result and it is way below that," BOI reported.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

Kartik Aaryan has called his film a 'certified blockbuster' after it crossed ₹175 crore on its fourth week. Released on May 20, reports predict that the film should fire past Rs 185 business. The film received good reviews and it is attracting crowds to cinemas. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the Movie crossed Rs 200 crore mark in its worldwide collection last week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the story of Ruhan (Aaryan), a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. The film is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles.