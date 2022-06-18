Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film is unstoppable; creates a massive record

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Kamal Haasan

'Vikram' is ruling the box office! Featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, the actioner entered the third week, strongly. The film has broken many records and emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters. Loaded with action sequences, Vikram has grossed close to Rs 350 crores worldwide, while the Tamil Nadu collection of the film has reached the Rs 140 crore mark. The film has been receiving overwhelming responses from critics and audience alike.

Vikram Box Office Collection

'Vikram' has turned out as Kamal Haasan's highest-grossing film at the box office. The film has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major.

Calling it the biggest commercial hit, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote,"#Vikram to cross #Viswasam and #Baahubali2 TN Gross to reach All-time No.1 TN Grosser soon.." In another tweet, he posted a picture of Kamal Haasan and said, "For a man who didn't care about monetary success and focused on good cinema for decades, gets Tamil industry 's Biggest commercial hit..#Vikram @ikamalhaasan."

After the success of Vikram, the 67-year-old actor has thanked the audience for showing tremendous love for his film. He has also gifted a Lexus car to Kanagaraj. The film has been bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International and its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. ALSO READ: Box Office collection: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 eyes Rs 185 crore mark; Samrat Prithviraj crashes at Rs 66 crore

About Kamal Haasan starrer

Released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, Vikram is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. It is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by Kanagaraj. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi.