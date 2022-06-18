Virata Parvam Box Office Collection: Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi starrer opens to ordinary response

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virata Parvam Box Office Collection

Highlights Virata Parvam stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in important roles

The film is written and directed by Venu Udugula

The film revolves around the Naxalite activities and movements during the 1990s

Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi reportedly minted Rs 5 crores in Andhra Pradesh. The film is a mixed bag of emotions that makes you sympathise with many lost lives. Venu Udugula's directorial follows an epic love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in Andhra Pradesh during the 1990s. The film stars Daggubati as the protagonist Comrade Ravanna and his admirer Vennela essayed by Sai Pallavi. The Telugu film has generated a huge buzz on social media.

Virata Parvam Box Office Collection:

Reportedly, Virata Paravam earned Rs 11 crore in Telugu speakings states with Andhra business valued Rs 5 crore, followed by Nizam Rs 4 crore. The Overseas and the rest of India’s pre-release business is approx Rs 3 Crore.

According to Andhra Box Office, "Virata Parvam: While a Niche Section of the audience seems to be in awe of it, the overall Reports & Opening’s Today are Pretty Ordinary!"

The period action-drama also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, Sai Chand and Nivetha Pethuraj in the other prominent roles.

About Virata Parvam

The Telugu film starring has generated a huge buzz on social media. 'Virata Parvam' is being bankrolled jointly by Rana's father D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of 'Suresh productions' and 'Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas'. Reportedly, the film's theatrical rights were reportedly sold for Rs 14 crores.