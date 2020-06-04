Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan wasn't first choice for Don, it was offered to three actors before him

As the singing legend, John Lennon once said, "There's nowhere you can be that isn't where you're meant to be", megastar Amitabh Bachchan was meant to play Don. Big B, as we fondly know him, wasn't the first choice for the 1978 classic film. Yes, you read that right! It's just unimaginable to even think of someone else play the role of Don or Vijay in the film. Director Chandra Barot in one of the earlier interviews had revealed that he first offered the film to Dev Anand but, as she didn't take any interest, he went to Dharmendra and Jeetendra. However, the actors rejected the film as well. It was then that the filmmaker approached Amitabh Bachchan and, now even after 42 years the film remains one of the best films that Bollywood has ever produced.

On May 12, 2020, Don completed it's 20 years and, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share some lovely memories from the film. "42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife, "Big B said.

T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..

winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020

The 1978 film revolved around Don, a wanted criminal who succumbed to his injuries in a police chase. Things took a turn when Vijay, a look-alike of Don, replaces him and tries to trace the details of his illegal activities. The action thriller film was written by Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar, produced by Nariman Irani. It also featured Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu and Pinchoo Kapoor.

