Akshay Kumar: Speculative to say Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom will release on Independence Day

Of late, reports regarding the release of Akshay Kumar's films have been doing rounds on the Internet. While many suggested that films will be delayed, some also said that they may take OTT route like many recent films. Now, breaking silence over the matter, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar refuted speculations and doing the rounds over the release date of his two forthcoming films -- "Sooryavanshi" and Bell Bottom". The actor issued a statement on Saturday reacting to unconfirmed reports that both films will arrive on Independence Day in August.

"I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time," the statement issued by Akshay reads.

For the unversed, the spy thriller "Bell Bottom" also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, besides Kumar. The period espionage thriller, set in the eighties, was initially scheduled to release in May. However, it was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases across the country.

As the second COVID wave has hit India hard, Rohit Shetty's anticipated cop drama "Sooryavanshi" which will feature Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay was also delayed. The film was initially scheduled to release on April 30. The film will also have a special cameo of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

