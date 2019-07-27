Varun Dhawan goes emotional as he wraps up Street Dancer 3D shoot, shares unseen photos

Varun Dhawan has wrapped up shooting of Remo D'Souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Emotional Varun took to Instagram to share his feelings with his fans and followers. The actor said he is excited for the audience to see their hard work.
Sharing photographs from the shoot on Twitter, Varun wrote: "It's a wrap on 'Street Dancer 3D'. I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected."
Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family pic.twitter.com/FfTDsRHVD8— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 27, 2019
The Badlapur actor also thanked everyone associated with the movie. "Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen January 24."
He also wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram along with some behind-the-scenes photos. ''SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers,'' he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers
Shraddha also wrote a lengthy note post wrap of Street Dancer 3D. Check out the post below.
View this post on Instagram
We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It’s been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man - Remo sir. @remodsouza Our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams. Bhushanji, for believing in this film. VD, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. @varundvn Prabhu sir - you’ve blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora - you crazy amazing dancer you! @norafatehi Dadu - thank you for shooting our film so amazingly. Kruts & Shetts, you both are the lifeline of our film and have choreographed everything in the most incredible way and have kept the faith throughout! @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid Nivadi, my bulbul, thank you for being my pillar through all the rehearsals and for inspiring me through every tough step. @niveditaasharma To all my fellow actors and dancers - I love you guys so much that words just won’t be able to express it. All the silly laughs and tp that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges! Love you guys too much!!! Shrads, Nix, Tan, Nam @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak - you lovely, mad girls. What would I do without you’ll? Maahek and Praveen! @_praveen_nair @maaheknair You both are so inspiring. Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful. To the helpful physios - Rashi, Shinoj and Fatema who have made sure I can continue dancing despite all injuries. And doc Kalpesh - the most awesome chiropractor in town. My boys - Raju, Jeetu and Atul : for being with me every step of the way, taking the best care of me. Lekha - my manager. For coming in to my life! And lastly but mostly importantly, my family and loved ones. For always being the wind beneath my wings. A BIG thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone’s worked so so hard and now it’ll all be put together for all of you to see on January 24, 2020! ❤️ #Memories #FilmWrap #SD3
Street Dance 3D is a dance drama directed by Remo D'souza, who has also helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film also features Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.
(With IANS inputs)