Varun Dhawan goes emotional as he wraps up Street Dancer 3D shoot, shares unseen photos

Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan has wrapped up shooting of Remo D'Souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Emotional Varun took to Instagram to share his feelings with his fans and followers. The actor said he is excited for the audience to see their hard work.

Sharing photographs from the shoot on Twitter, Varun wrote: "It's a wrap on 'Street Dancer 3D'. I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected."

The Badlapur actor also thanked everyone associated with the movie. "Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen January 24."

He also wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram along with some behind-the-scenes photos. ''SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers,'' he wrote.

Shraddha also wrote a lengthy note post wrap of Street Dancer 3D. Check out the post below.

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama directed by Remo D'souza, who has also helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film also features Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.

(With IANS inputs)