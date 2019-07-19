Image Source : TWITTER Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan's film continues to win hearts, earns Rs 75. 85 crore

Hrithik Roshan latest Bollywood film Super 30 has seen an impressive transition from descent to excellent at the box office. Released on July 12, the film is giving a tough fight to Shahid Kapoor's superhit film Kabir Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 in terms of box office collection. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics but the inspirational storyline, which is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, coupled with Hrithik Roshan's popularity, has given Super 30's box office collection a good start.

The actor was last seen in Kaabil, which was released in 2017. Super 30 is gaining ground across multiplexes in both Tier-2 and metro cities. Its first weekend earning crossed Rs 50 crore while the film raked in Rs 5.62 crore on Thursday,

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes, "#Super30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its biz... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz".

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30's collection has also been affected due to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, including Bihar. The Bihar government has already announced that Hrithik Roshan-starrer will run tax-free in the state from today. Apart from its decent domestic earning, Super 30 has done exceptionally well overseas.

