Hrithik Roshan shares 'most-talked about scene' from Super 30 without permission. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest film Super 30 as it has earned more than 64 crores in a couple of days. The actor, who has played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in this film based on a true story took to Instagram to share a clip from the movie. Hrithik shared the ''most talked-about scene'' and that too ''without taking permission''.

In the short clip, he can be seen motivating the underprivileged IIT aspirants. He tells them that they have nothing to lose, hence they should be scared. "Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most (not taken permission for this *wink emoji*). Have you guys watched the movie yet? Thank you for all the love guys. Enjoy." he captioned the video. Have a look.

Recently, Tamilrockers leaked Super 30 online. The infamous website which is known as a hub of pirated movies leaked Hrithik Roshan starrer soon after its release.

For unversed, Super 30 directed by Vikas Bahl has received mixed reviews from critcis and fans alike. While there is no doubt on the intention of the film, one cannot ignore its Bollywood-style treatment with abundant songs and melodrama. The movie also received flak for Hrithik Roshan's brown skin makeup and Bihari accent. Having said that, one cannot deny the fact that because of being a family entertainer, Super 30 is likely to get a wider reach.

Earlier, Super 30 also got mired in controversy after MeToo allegations surfaced against director Vikas Bahl. Recently, an internal committee cleared him of all charges.

Super 30 Trailer