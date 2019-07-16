Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's film beats Monday blues, earns Rs 57.68 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4 Hrithik Roshan film beats Monday blues, earns Rs 57.68 crore

Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar biopic, which hit the cinemas on July 12, is enjoying a good run at the box office. The film, which earned double digit numbers over the weekend collecting Rs 50.76 crore, raked in Rs 6.92 crore on Monday taking the latest Super 30 Box Office Collection to Rs 57.68 crore, film crictic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 also features Mrunal Thakur, who will be playing his wife in the movie. Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi as Anand Kumar's rival and Pankaj Saxena as Anand Kumar's father.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh said, "#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz... Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak... Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz".

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will face the much-hyped Hollywood biggie The Lion King on 19th July 2019. Will Super 30 dominate the marketplace or will the Hollywood biggie, with voice over of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan lead the race?

Based on the life and struggles of Patna-based educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar, Super 30 marks Hrithik's return to celluloid after a gap of almost two years. The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has began it's fourth week at the box office on Friday. Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, but has continued a steady pace at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 261.51 crore in India.

The first look of Super 30 was unveiled last year in September. On June 4, Super 30 released its official trailer. However, the film's trailer received mixed response. While several people have praised Hrithik Roshan's performance, some have called out Roshan's look and his Bhojpuri accent.

Watch Super 30 trailer here:

