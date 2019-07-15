Image Source : TWITTER Super 30 becomes tax-free in Bihar, Hrithik Roshan and Anand Kumar thank CM Nitish Kumar

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government. The Patna-based educationist feels the move will help more people to watch the film. Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society. Anand, who had launched the Super 30 programme for underprivileged IIT-JEE aspirants, shared the news on social media on Monday.

"Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumarji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modiji making 'Super 30' tax-free. It will help more and more people see the film @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30," Anand tweeted.

Replying to Anand's post, Hrithik tweeted, "This is amazing Anand Sir...thank you CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for this."

The movie collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office within three days of its release on July 12.

While Hrithik is being mostly lauded for playing Anand in the film, his co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava are also being praised for their performances.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is credited to have shaped the careers of over 400 poor children since the inception of Super 30 in 2002 by providing them free food, lodgings and classes to help them qualify in the different IITs of the country.

The biopic also highlights the passion and struggle for education of the students who hail from the underprivileged sections and how a simple teacher brings about a turnaround in their lives.

