Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan starrer Anand Kumar biopic crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Witnessing upward trend over its first weekend, Hrithik Roshan's latest Bollywood offering Super 30 has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box-office in three days. Earning the highest on Sunday (Rs 20.74 crore), the Anand Kumar biopic now stands tall at Rs 50.76 crore, according to film trade expert Taran Adarsh. With Super 30 recorded the sixth highest weekend of the year with Rs 50 crore plus total making it six films to go over the 50 crore nett mark and no film being able to get 100 crore nett till date. Bharat, Kesari and Gully Boy were aided by the holiday factor, the last mentioned film was not a holiday but Valentine's Day which works practically like a holiday as far as Hindi films are concerned.

Announcing Super 30 latest box office collection on social media, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz".

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is faring far better than his last two releases Mohenjodaro and Kaabil. While Super 30 enjoyed an excellent first weekend, the film will have to maintain its pace over the coming weekdays and also stay above its competitors: Article 15 and Kabir Singh.

Super 30 is also the second highest weekend ever for a Hrithik Roshan starrer after Bang Bang in 2014 which had around 62 crore nett. Super 30 just edged past the near 50 crore nett collections of Krrish 3.

The Sunday numbers of Super 30 were in the range of Kesari and Gully Boy and there is yet to be a 30 crore nett Sunday this year for Hindi cinema with Kabir Singh on top at 27.50 crore nett followed by Bharat and Total Dhamaal.

