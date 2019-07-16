Hrithik Roshan in War teaser vs in Super 30: Of course, meme fest!

For Indians, our James Bond was always Hrithik Roshan but Super 30 changed everything for us. We got an extremely de-glam Roshan, a sight we could have done without. Poverty-stricken Hrithik was totally unrecognizable and we could not relate to our Dhoom stud. However, like every dark cloud has a silver lining, Bollywood diwanis got War, exactly when we needed. The War teaser dropped yesterday and we exclaimed at the Kaabil actor's super hot looks. We were treated to a super dashing Hrithik Roshan that our eyes were craving to see. Girls, shout out to Hrithik's beefy look and we all can collectively exhale!

War is an upcoming film starring brawny Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and pretty Vaani Kapoor. The teaser has a fight sequence between Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in an action-packed avatar:

The War teaser that released yesterday was a huge hit. A chiseled Hrithik has been mercilessly compared with his impoverished, artificial brown looks in Super 30. A meme fest ensued and the jokes are more or less similar but yes, a riot on Twitter. Check out some very relatable tweets:

Pic 1 : India in other Matches



Pic 2 : India in Semifinals.#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/gTJydFLQeu — Indian Billa (@HaveliWaleUncle) July 16, 2019

Pic 1: When your friend asks for money

Pic 2: When your gf asks for money #WarTeaser #WAR pic.twitter.com/makKHAvc7m — Rajesh (@Rajeshk74505707) July 16, 2019

#WarTeaser



Me on salary day vs Me in Month End pic.twitter.com/jhxl1VprGM — Santosh Kumar Sadangi (@BeingSantosh83) July 16, 2019

#WarTeaser

How My HoW

Mom Thinks I Actually

I Look Like Look Like pic.twitter.com/0hLWt41jFC — Prof. Boies Pilled bell 🙃✌️🤘 (@Lil_Boies2) July 16, 2019

Pic1: Condition Of Hindu before Modi

Pic2: Condition Of Hindu after Modi .#WarTeaser #RvG pic.twitter.com/Pj0Yr03CIU — Rohit Vertex Goswami 🚩🇮🇳 (@rohit_vertex) July 16, 2019

Mom: exam kaisa gya?



What i say vs how it really went.#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/mhYWzexIO9 — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) July 15, 2019

