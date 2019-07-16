Hrithik Roshan in War teaser vs in Super 30: Of course, meme fest!

Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
Hrithik Roshan has broken the internet with his performance in the film Super 30. As the audience is still taking in his image as math wizard Anand Kumar, the actor bounced back in a new avatar with the teaser of his film War.

July 16, 2019
For Indians, our James Bond was always Hrithik Roshan but Super 30 changed everything for us. We got an extremely de-glam Roshan, a sight we could have done without. Poverty-stricken Hrithik was totally unrecognizable and we could not relate to our Dhoom stud. However, like every dark cloud has a silver lining, Bollywood diwanis got War, exactly when we needed. The War teaser dropped yesterday and we exclaimed at the Kaabil actor's super hot looks. We were treated to a super dashing Hrithik Roshan that our eyes were craving to see. Girls, shout out to Hrithik's beefy look and we all can collectively exhale!

War is an upcoming film starring brawny Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and pretty Vaani Kapoor. The teaser has a fight sequence between Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in an action-packed avatar:

The War teaser that released yesterday was a huge hit. A chiseled Hrithik has been mercilessly compared with his impoverished, artificial brown looks in Super 30. A meme fest ensued and the jokes are more or less similar but yes, a riot on Twitter. Check out some very relatable tweets:

