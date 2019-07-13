Hrithik Roshan opens up on working with Deepika Padukone in Satte Pe Satta remake

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, whose latest film Super 30 has hit the screens on July 12 is reportedly gearing up for Satte Pe Satta remake. The movie directed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty is rumoured to have Deepika Padukone as female lead. However, the actor hasn't confirmed anything yet. At the same time, he hasn't even denied the reports.

When recently in an interview with Times Now, Hrithik was asked about the same, he said that such reports shouldn't be taken seriously until he announces it. "No. I don't think you should go by news like that. Until I say what my next film is, I don't think you should...Like I said, let me first look at which films I should do next. I will let you know,'' he said.

Reports of an entertainment portal mentioned that Deepika has given the nod to makers. "Both Farah and Rohit wanted Deepika Padukone in the movie because not only do they love her but she fits the role to the T. When DP [Deepika Padukone] debuted, everyone felt she had an uncanny resemblance to Hema ji in terms of her beauty as well. When Farah narrated the story to DP, she loved it and instantly gave her nod,'' the report mentioned.

The source close to the development further mentioned that even Hrithik, who was their first choice has given verbal nod to Farah. Meanwhile, Farah has reworked the whole script as per contemporary times. For the first time, Farah and Rohit are collaborating for a project. Both the directors are known for helming typical Bollywood masala entertainers.

On a related note, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is getting mixed response from critics and audience alike. On the other hand, Deepika, who will next be seen in Chhapaak is currently shooting for 83 in the UK. The actress will play the on-screen wife of husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial.

SUPER 30 TRAILER