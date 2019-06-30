Raveena Tandon slams Zaira Wasim for quitting Bollywood. Here's what she said

Raveena Tandon and Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim, who shot to fame with her role in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal has decided to quit Bollywood after five years. The actress said that she will no longer pursue her acting career as her relationship with her religion is threatened. Zaira wrote a long post on social media explaining the reason behind her decision. ''As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle -- it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here,'' her post read. While many have been supportive of her decision, there are several others who are slamming her for ''regressive thoughts''.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to take a dig at the National Award-winning actor. “Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves,'' she wrote. Though she hasn't mentioned the 18-year-old actress in her tweet, it is clear that her message is regarding Zaira's decision.

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

The Kashmiri girl also starred in Aamir Khan's another production, Secret Superstar. She will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, which also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The Sky is Pink, which is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, will be Zaira's last movie.

Producers of the film release a statement saying that they respect the actress' decision which she has taken after much consideration. "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always," the statement read.