Parineeta completes 14 years: Vidya Balan shares throwback videos, watch 

Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Parineeta was based on a novella by celebrated Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 23:51 IST
The 2015 film Parineeta came in the year 2005, the film completed 14 years of its release. On this occasion, the lead actress Vidya Balan took to her social media profile to share a special post.. Sharing a video with one of the assistant directors and a dear friend, Vidya Balan wrote, "#Throwback .... With one of #Dada’s urf @pradeepsarkar ‘s assistants & a friend @pavitrsaith after my last shot in #Parineeta. Incidentally this was the friend i was attending the #Enrique concert with when i got the call from #VinodChopra to tell me ‘You are our Parineeta‘!"

Vidya further added, "We are hardly in touch anymore but such precious memories...Thank you @pavitrsaith and all those i shared this special ‘ once in a lifetime ‘ experience with @subarna_ray_chaudhuri @sohini_paula @raimasen!! #14yearstoParineeta #FirstFilm @vinodchoprafilms.

In another post, Vidya Balan shared another throwback video with a caption that said, "The least funny moments become really fun sometimes on set .I so clearly remember this shooting this scene".

Parineeta was based on a novella by celebrated Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

On the professional front, Vidya will next be seen in Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu. She also has Shakuntala Devi biopic in her kitty.

