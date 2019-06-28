Nushrat Bharucha to whirl with Sidharth Malhotra on Honey Singh's track in Marjaavaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nushrat Bharucha to whirl with Sidharth Malhotra on a track from the film Marjaavaan

Nushrat Bharucha after delivering terrific performance in Luv Ranjan's directorial Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Nijar has now been roped in by Milap Zaveri for a dance number in his next project Marjaavaan.

The actress will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the 34-year-old actor has gained a huge number of fans in just 7 years. He has proved how versatile he is with films like Ek Villain, Aiyaary, Kapoor & Sons to name a few. Sidharth is currently gearing up for his romantic-drama film Marjaavan, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting for this high on drama film, except for songs.

Nushrat Bharucha will be swaying with the Student of The Year actor on Honey Singh's song Peeyu Datke. The song is sung and composed by Honey Singh and is inspired by a Rajasthani folk song. Taran Adarsh posted the news on micro-blogging site and said, "Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan... The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat... Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 2 Oct 2019 release.”

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, the duo began filming on Tuesday at a suburban studio. Speaking about it Nushrat said, "The film entered my orbit several times. I’d constantly hear about Marjaavaan at events and parties. At one such gathering, I was randomly told about this song they were doing and told that they were scouting around for a girl. Sid suggested that I do it and everyone was surprised when I agreed instantly. I guess I was destined to be a part of the film."

Riteish Deshmukh will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra after 5 years, they both did blockbuster film Ek Villain together. Tara Sutaria who made Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2 is the leading lady along with Rakul Preet Singh. The film will hit the silver screen on October 2, 2019.

