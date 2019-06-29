Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya changed to Judgementall Hai Kya. Deets inside

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya changed to Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Balajimotionpictures​' production Mental Hai Kya has been in the headlines for various reasons for a long time. After the controversy regarding the film’s clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Mental Hai Kya witnessed objection for the title as a certain group of doctors found it misleading and making fun of mental illness. Even the trailer launch of the film was postponed due to the same reason but looks like not the film is all set to hit the floors with a new name. Going by the latest reports it is said that Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya will now be called as Judgementall Hai Kya.

Kangana Ranaut on Friday herself confirmed that te title of eth film has been changed. While she didn’t reveal the title, she said that the film has got green light from the CBFC board. She said, "There will be a mild, small change in the title of the film. Because they find it a bit too harsh. And we are more than happy to do that. Other than that there are absolutely no cuts. They were rather thrilled to see the film." It is also said that the trailer of the film will be launched in the upcoming week. Interestingly, a source told Mid-day that the meeting with CBFC went on for six hours despite Prasoon Joshi's absence and while the name has been changed, it has also been decided that several places with the usage of 'mental' will be muted.

For the unversed, Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) had written a letter to the CBFC seeking a change in the title of Mental Hai Kya stating they find it derogatory and demeaning to the mentally ill people. The makers denied that the film discriminates against people battling mental health issues and in fact, encourages the audience to embrace their individuality. Eventually they changed the name to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kyais presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Balaji Telefilms also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead and Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in supporting role, is scheduled to be released on July 26.

