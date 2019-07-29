Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana, Rajkummar's film stays strong, earns Rs 22.04 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana, Rajkummar's film stays strong, earns Rs 22.94 crore

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest movie Judgementall Hai Kya has done excellent business at the box-office in its first weekend. The black comedy-drama which released on July 26, opened to Rs 5.4 crore and went on to earn Rs 8.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.62 crore on Sunday, taking the latest Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection to Rs 22.04 crore.

Celebrating the success of Judgementall Hai Kya, the makers took to Twitter and thanked fans for all the love and support. Made on a budget of Rs 29 crore, the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer is expected to do a decent business at the box office in the coming week.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend

Judgementall Hai Kya has a unique storyline. Something similar was last seen in Andhadhun, which had performed rather well at the box office and was also hailed by critics unanimously. Unlike the Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu-Radhika Apte-starrer, Judgementall Hai Kya has received a few unfavorable reviews as well.

Judgementall Hai Kya is a black comedy that revolves around Bobby Grewal (Kangana Ranaut), who is suffering from mental health issues. Things take a dark turn when she comes across a new tenant Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) and is obsessed with him. Apart from Ranaut and Rao, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur.

