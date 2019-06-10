Deepika to play Ranveer's on-screen wife in the movie '83'

Image Source : GOOGLE IMAGES Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Deepika as Romi Bhatia in the film 83

Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she will be real-life husband Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in upcoming film ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan. This will be Deepika’s first film after marriage in which she will be seen next to her spouse Ranveer Singh. After playing a couple on-screen for the first time in 2013 in ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ which was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the couple will again treat their fans with the amazing chemistry between the two. After getting done with her favourite project, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika’s production debut, she is all set to fly to London in order to start with the film ‘83’. Ranveer Singh is in the film as Kapil Dev and Deepika as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

Deepika, in an interview to TOI said, “I am so glad that Kabir came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.” Ranveer stayed with the cricket legend Kapil Dev at his place for 10 days in Delhi to perfectly get in the character, Deepika has also urged to spend some time with Romi to understand her point of view.

Deepika having a sports background as her father, Prakash Padukone, former badminton player is one of the renowned faces if we talk about sports. The actress’s family shares a great relationship with Kapil Dev and his family. Padmaavat actress has known Romi for years and there is not much material available on her.

The couple duo has constantly given hits in all the three films when they have worked together. The last film which the couple did was ‘Padmaavat’. Deepika in an interview also shared how both of them act as an inspiration and she said, "Yes, I think so. We have worked in three films together, and they have all been successful. Individually, we are strong and different personalities, and when put together, we know how to feed off each other’s energy and that’s the beauty of it. I think Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a classic example of that. It’s exciting and challenging at the same time.”

The film 83 is expected to release in 2020 it communicates Kapil’s captaincy in 1983 World Cup when team India defeated West Indies. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment.