Image Source : TWITTER Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh's film fails to impress, earns Rs 1.25 cr

Arjun Patiala released on July 26. Punjabi filmmaker Rohit Jugraj made his directorial comeback in Bollywood with this film after Kunal Kemmu's 2008 film Superstar. The movie was predicted to benefits from the enthusiastic fresh pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. However, the film failed to impress as Arjun Patiala opened to a dull start at the box office. The Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer earned Rs 1,25 crore on the first day of its opening, as per Box Office India report.

Arjun Patiala is a spoof film and these films never really do well in India and Arjun Patiala had a very poor turnout with collections of 1.25 crore nett. The Diljit Dosanjh factor has not helped in North as spoof films have totally no market there whereas in Mumbai or Bangalore they may have some chance. The film will find it a huge struggle from here on, states Box Office India report.

The trailer showcased Kriti Sanon as a crime journalist and Diljit Dosanjh as a small-town cop. Its IMDB synopsis reads as follows "Arjun Patiala (Diljit Dosanjh) has recently been initiated into the police service. A man who has spent most of his early life disciplining himself in Judo and getting into the forces now decides its time to take it easy."

Arjun Patiala released along with Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's black comedy, Judgemental Hai Kya making it an interesting clash on July 26. Not to forget Disney's The Lion King's storm in India and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 performing well at the ticket windows. These past releases might be an area of concern for Arjun Patiala and to sustain at the box-office with such a competitive clash.

