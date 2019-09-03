Arjun Kapoor's apparent dig at Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff has netizens ripping him apart

Arjun Kapoor trolled for his comment on Tiger Shoff's Instagram Post

Actor Arjun Kapoor's apparent dig at fellow actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has not gone down well with netizens, who have been calling him out on Instagram. The audience on Instagram have been saying Kapoor does not have what it takes to be an actor, and hence, he should not be passing judgements on his colleagues.

Arjun posted a comment on Tiger's Instagram post, where in he shared a throwback moment from the sets of the movie, War, in which he will be seen with Hrithik for the first time.

The throwback also had director Siddharth Anand and was captioned as, "I got your back sir @hrithikroshan and hopefully hes @itssiddharthanand got ours!"

Arjun commented, "The Legend & 2 regular actors..."

This didn’t go down well with the fans of both the stars who in return trolled him.

Screenshot of the Comments

Hrithik had also taken to Instagram to share a video from the film’s wrap-up. He captioned the image: “I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I’m going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at workday after.”

Tiger and Hrithik have teamed up for the first time in Yash Raj’s War. The actors will be seen playing roles of RAW agents and the film promises to be an action-packed extravaganza for the audience.

Vaani Kapoor will be seen playing the female lead in the movie.