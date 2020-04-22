Bhojpuri rap song on coronavirus with PM Modi's message is going viral. Watch video

Caught in the grip of the global pandemic, celebs have been finding ways to innovatively convey a message of optimism and safety in the midst of uncertainty by sharing inspirational videos, songs and photos. Stories of hope are being used to amplify the universal message of stay home, stay safe. Amid all this, a Bhojpuri rap song on coronavirus is taking ovet the internet by storm. Titled #TATTOO BAN JAI, the rap song highlights the importance of social distancing and also lauds frontline workers, healthcare professionals, the police and the media for their contribition towards the society as a whole.

The highlight of the Bhojpuri rap song is that it starts off with PM Modi message on social distancing and the importance of washing hands in a proper manner so as to keep cornavirus at bay.

Watch the song here:

Talking about the track, Rishi Raj, who wrote this rap song, said "Our group has tried to deliver a message fighting against the vulgarity involved in Bhojpuri through rap."

