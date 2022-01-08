Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Assembly Election 2022 Dates: State to vote in 7 phases starting February 10

UP Election Dates, Full Schedule: Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in * phases starting ** , the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The state had witnessed 7-phase polling in 2017.

UP Election 2022 Dates: Full Schedule:

First Phase: Feb 10

Second Phase: Feb 14

Third Phase: Feb 20

Fourth Phase: Feb 23

Fifth Phase: Feb 27

Sixth Phase: March 3

Seventh Phase: March 7

The tenure of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end on May 14 this year. Announcing the dates of elections, CEC Sushil Chandra said, "Women participation in the electoral process has increased in all 5 poll-bound states, the most in Uttar Pradesh".

In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being provided to the state by the Centre in the first phase, officials said. These include 50 companies of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 20 companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP).

One company of CAPF generally has around a hundred personnel. A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said the 150 companies are being provided by the Centre in the first phase from January 10 with the objective of conducting elections in a fair and efficient manner as also to reduce the sensitivity and vulnerability around polls.

Uttar Pradesh election is critical for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will be facing stiff competition from Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and also from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress would be hoping to better its last election tally. While the BJP is highlighting several developmental works carried out by the Yogi Adityanath government and the leader's popularity in the state, the Samajwadi Party claims that things have gone worse in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 when the BJP came to power.

The results of the UP election will also be an indicator of how the BJP will perform in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The UP Assembly has 403 seats. The state sends maximum number of MPs (80) to Lok Sabha.

