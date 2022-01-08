Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Polling to be held in single phase on February 14, results on March 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Punjab Assembly Election 2022 UPDATES:

Punjab Election Dates announcement, READ FULL SCHEDULE: The assembly election in Punjab will be held in one single phase on February 14, the election commission announced on Saturday. Counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. There are 117 assembly seats in the state.

The elections will be held amid full Covid protocols as the country goes through the third wave led by Omicron variant. The dates have been announced considering all the safety norms.

18.34 crore voters will exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming assembly electins in the 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Over 24 lakh people will be first time voters in the upcoming elections.

All polling stations shall be located on ground floors across states to facilitate ease of access.

More than 2.30 lakh polling stations will be establised to conduct free, fair, safe polls across 5 states.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 27, 2022 unless it is dissolved sooner.

This is a crucial election for the Congress party because other than facing its old opponent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it will have its own rebellious leader Captain Amarinder Singh in the fray.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Also, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Sushil Chandra earlier said that around 165 exclusively women-run polling booths and 57 polling booths managed by people with disabilities would be set up for the election in Punjab.

