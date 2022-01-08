Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Dates for Assembly Elections in 5 states - UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur - to be announced at 3:30 PM
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assembly Election 2022: ECI to announce poll schedule for 5 states today
Live now

Assembly Election 2022: ECI to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2022 12:32 IST
assembly election 2022, assembly election dates, assembly election live updates, Uttar Pradesh elect
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Assembly Election 2022 Dates: EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 PM.

 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - at 3.30 pm on Saturday. The poll body will convene a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in five states including. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in the month of March. "The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8," Election Commission press release said. Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls. Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India. Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states. The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation. Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 Dates |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 08, 2022 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    ECI to announce poll dates at 3.30 pm today

  • Jan 08, 2022 12:24 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID protocols will be announced by ECI amid rising cases across India

    Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across the nation.

     

  • Jan 08, 2022 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Election Commission to announce the schedule for Assembly elections today

    India Tv - ECI to announce the schedule for Assembly elections today 

    Image Source : ECI

    ECI to announce the schedule for Assembly elections today 

  • Jan 08, 2022 11:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 pm

    Election Commission of India to announce schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News