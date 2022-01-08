Assembly Election 2022: ECI to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Assembly Election 2022 Dates: EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 PM.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - at 3.30 pm on Saturday. The poll body will convene a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in five states including. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in the month of March. "The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8," Election Commission press release said. Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls. Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India. Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states. The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation. Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.

