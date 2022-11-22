Gujarat Election: Can AAP create history in Porbandar assembly constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

Porbandar Assembly Election 2022: Porbandar assembly constituency falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat. This year the main battle is between Arjun Modhvadia of Congress, Jeevan Jungi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Babubhai Bokhiria representing the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

In 2017, Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1855 votes.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 229823 votes by defeating Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress.

Polling in Porbandar will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.