Karnataka government formation LIVE: DK Shivakumar likely to meet top brass in Delhi today

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
Karnataka government formation: The three central observers briefed party chief submitted their report on Monday informed AICC in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

As the suspense continues over the new Karnataka chief minister, the question question that pops up in everyone's mind remains - 'Who will be the next Chief Minister?' Amid discussions and contemplations by the brass of the Congress party, one of the possible candidates for the post-DK Shivakumar is expected to visit Delhi today (May 16). Just a day earlier, he had cancelled his visit to meet the top brass citing health issues. Meanwhile, the other candidate, Siddaramaiah reached the national capital to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The three central observers briefed party chief submitted their report on Monday informed AICC in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

 

 

    DK Shivakumar likely to visit Delhi today

    Congress State President DK Shivakumar has is likely to visit national capital on Tuesday to meet the top brass after he was unable to visit on Monday citing health issues. 

