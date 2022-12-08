Gujarat results: Oath-taking likely on Dec 11 or 12, say sources as BJP registers all-time high record win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM also registered a win from Ghatlodia constituency.

Gujarat election results: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government on Thursday registered a thumping majority by winning almost 149 seats, for the eighth term where it has not lost an election since 1995. With the early trends in all 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly coming in, the ruling BJP was seen inching towards an all-time high record of 149 seats. LIVE COVERAGE

If sources are to be believed, the oath-taking ceremony will be held on December 11 or 12 in Gandhinagar.

Even though, the Modi government is struggling with issues like rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness, the BJP's popularity in Gujarat remained unfazed.