Bhoranj Assembly Constituency Election: BJP's Dr. Anil Dhiman pitted against Congress' Suresh Kumar

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Polling in the Bhoranj assembly constituency will take place on November 12, 2022 along with all other 67 assembly seats in the state. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

This year, the key contest is likely to be seen between BJP's Dr. Anil Dhiman and Congress' Suresh Kumar. Full coverage

In 2017, BJP's Kamlesh Kumari won the seat by defeating Suresh Kumar of the Congress with a margin of 6892 votes.

Kamlesh Kumari BJP Winner 27,961 55.43% 6,892 Suresh Kumar INC Lost 21,069 41.76%

Bhoranj comes under the Dalhousie district of Himachal Pradesh State.

This will be the 14th legislative election in Himachal Pradesh.

Presently, it's the BJP government that is running the incumbent government in the state. The saffron party overthrew the Congress government in 2017.

Though it's a two-way contest this time in the state between BJP and Congress, however, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also having high hopes.

The party has actively campaigned in the state in the past few months in the state with Kejriwal and Co. promising various promises including free electricity, better schools, and employment.

However, the campaign pitch slowed down as the date for elections is approaching.

One of the challenges which AAP faced here is the low cadre on the ground. Also, many political analysts have been of the view that AAP's chances in the state are not very strong in the upcoming elections, despite having its government in the neibhouring Punjab.

So the main contest is likely going to be seen between BJP and Congress, as it has always been.

