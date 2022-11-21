Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP retain Bharuch?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharuch is the BJP's bastion

Bharuch is one of the 182 Gujarat Legislative Assembly constituencies. It is located in Bharuch district. The Bharuch constituency is a strong hold of ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). BJP held the seat since 1995. Currently, the constituency is represented by Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant who is an MLA since 2007.

In the last assembly election 2017, he defeated Congress candidate Jayeshbhai Patel. Dushyantbhai got99,699 votes with 57.83% vote share, while Jayeshbhai settled with 66,600 vote with 38.63% vote.

History of Bharuch Constituency:

Year, Name, Party

1995 - Bipinbhai Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party

1998 - Bipinbhai Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party

2002 - Rameshbhai Mistry, Bharatiya Janata Party

2007 - Dushyantbhai Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party

2012 - Dushyantbhai Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party

Kanthariya, Sherpura, Umraj, Chavaj, Vadadla, Haldarwa, Jhadeshwar, Bholav, Nandelav, Rahadpor, Borbhatha Bet, Bharuch INA, Bharuch (M), Maktampur (CT) Ankleshwar Taluka (Part) Villages – Chhapra, Kansiya, Mandvabuzarg, Naugama, Samor, Motali, Amrutpura, Uchhali, Kararvel, Dadhal, Sarangpore, Jitali, Piprod, Avadar, Pardi Mokha, Sangpor, Andada (CT) fall in Bharuch constituency.

The constituency has total 255,324 electorates and it falls in Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by BJP MP Mansukhbhai Vasava.

Candidates for assembly election 2022:

Congress- Jaykant Patel

AAP- Manhar Parmar

BJP- Rameshbhai Mistri

Clearly, BJP has the upper hand as voters in the constituency traditionally vote for the saffron party.

Vote for the Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 1 and 5 December 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of the 15th Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

