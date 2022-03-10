PM Modi: 2022 results have ensured 2024's outcome

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party leaders and workers during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party's win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in his victory speech at the BJP headquarters said that the results of the 2022 assembly elctions have ensured 2024's outcome. This comes after the BJP had a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and three other states. He addressed the party workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

PM Modi also spoke about the Russai Ukraine crisis in his speech. He stated that the international prices of coal, gas and fertilizers is rising rapidly across the world and it will affect every country in one way or another. He also said,"We import oil such as sunflower oil."

During his speech he also said that the women have played a crucial role in these elections across states. "They have blessed us - we've won splendidly in areas where women voters have dominated. Our Nari Shakti have been our partners in this victory",said PM Modi.

"The results strongly vindicate BJP's pro-poor and pro-active governance. Earlier, the people could not reach government for basic amenities such as electricity, gas and water", says PM Modi.

PM Modi added that he had concerns abou the common people as some people are lowering the standards of politics in the country. "The world praised our vaccination program but some questioned our vaccines", said PM in his speech.

