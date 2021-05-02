Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting for 234 assembly seats to begin at 8 am

Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 will be taken up today, with all COVID-19 guidelines in place. The polling on all 234 Assembly seats in the state was held on April 6. In Tamil Nadu, though there were four fronts including actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam led combine, the key contest was between the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted that would wrest the reins of power.

There were nearly 4,000 candidates in the fray including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK's rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran, MNM's Haasan and BJP state unit chief L Murugan were among the prominent candidates.

Polls were held to 234 Assembly constituencies and byelection to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, where Congress party's Vijay Vasanth and BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan are the key candidates.

There are 75 counting centers spread across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, authorities said.

Authorities said the counting of votes would be in strict adherence to the EC guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus which includes RT-PCR testing for agents.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu records highest Covid-19 tally since start of pandemic