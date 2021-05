Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

The counting of votes polled in the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly election began at 8 am on Sunday. A total of 3,998 candidates had fought it out to enter the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. As per the Election Commission of India, 72.81 per cent of the 6.29 crore voters have cast their votes in the poll. The assembly poll results were crucial for the ruling AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and the principal opposition party DMK led by MK Stalin.

Counting of votes was done at 75 centres in the state with the deployment of state police and central para-military forces for security. Vote counting was also videographed.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Here's the Full list of winners