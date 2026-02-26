Major drama as Shimla Police 'detains' Delhi Police team over Youth Congress workers' arrest | 10 Points

Shimla:

A major drama unfolded between the Shimla Police and the Delhi Police on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after the latter was stopped midway on national highway 5 while transporting the three Youth Congress workers who were arrested in connection with the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 20. The Delhi Police team were taking the three accused under transit remand granted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ekansh Kapil.

However, the Shimla Police alleged that the accused, Saurav, Arbaaz and Siddharth, were being forcibly taken by the Delhi Police personnel. It also alleged that the Delhi Police team had taken the DVRs of the CCTVs at the resort where the accused were staying without a receipt or a memo. This led to an altercation between the two police teams, causing confusion.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points: