PM Modi only world leader with 100 million followers on Instagram; over twice as many as Trump

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the world's first politician to cross the historic milestone of 100 million followers on popular photo sharing application Instagram. The prime minister, who now has 100 million followers and has made 1,205 posts, had joined the popular app owned by Meta in 2014.

His bio mentions "Narendra Modi: Prime Minister of India".

PM Modi has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump. Trump has 43.2 million followers, followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with 11.6 million followers and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

In India, the prime minister is followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has 16.1 million followers. He is followed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, who has 12.6 million followers.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)PM Modi now has 100 million followers on Instagram.

PM Modi's approval ratings remain highest in world

PM Modi's approval ratings have also remained the highest in the world. According to Statista, his approval rating stands at 70 per cent, followed by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, whose rating is 63 per cent. Argentine's Milei's approval rating is 60 per cent and Czechia's Andrej Babi has a rating of 60 per cent as well.

South Korean leader Lee Jae-Myung, Switzerland's Karin Keller-Sutter, Canada's Mark Carney, Australia's Anthony Albanese, Norwary's Jonas Gahr Store, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump, da Sila and Italy's Giorgia Meloni have an approval rating of 57 per cent, 56 per cent, 50 per cent, 45 per cent, 45 per cent, 45 per cent, 43 per cent, 43 per cent, and 41 per cent, respectively.

PM Modi's Israel visit

Currently, PM Modi is in Israel for a two-day visit to the Middle East nation. On Wednesday, he was conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal", which is the highest honour of Israeli Parliament Knesset. The award was conferred for his "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen the relationship between India and Israel.

He also addressed the Knesset on Wednesday, hailing the relationship between India and Israel. "Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," the prime minister said.