A damp squib: Pushpam Priya Choudhary loses in Bankipur, Bisfi

Plurals Party Chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary suffered a blow on Tuesday as she lost in both seats she contested in Bihar assembly elections. The London-returned new entrant faced defeat in Bankipur and Bisfi seat much to the cheer of the BJP candidates who won both the spots.

In Bankipur, Pushpam Priya, who had declared herself as the chief ministerial face of her party, scored 5,189 votes, a mere 3.69 per cent of the total votes. Her BJP rival and winning candidate Nitin Nabin secured 83,068 votes, accounting for 59.05 per cent of the total votes. Congress candidate and Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv managed 44,032 votes, which is about 31.3 per cent of the total votes.

In Bisfi, the 28-year-old managed just 1521 votes, accounting only 0.85 per cent of the total votes. BJP candidate Harisbhushan Thakur Bachol won the seat with 86,574 votes, meaning about 48.43 per cent of the total votes. Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Faiyaz Ahmad followed with 76,333 votes (42.7%).

After losing out on both seats, Pushpam Priya alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were hacked and that the votes polled for her were transferred to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, a London School of Economics alumna, had picked doctors, teachers, professsors, farmers, social activists and retired officers as candidates. However, none suceeded in making any impact, proving that the party and its huge promises, particularly the likes of "turning Bihar into Europe", fell flat.

