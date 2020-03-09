London-based woman to contest Bihar Assembly elections as CM candidate

The London-based woman, Pushpam Priya Choudhary has declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar. Priya, the daughter of former Janata Dal-United MLC Vinod Chaudhary announced the same in full-page advertisements which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

She belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London. The advertisement mentioned her as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar.

Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Reject bullshit politics, join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. #PluralsHasArrived #ProgressiveBihar2020 pic.twitter.com/GiQU00oiJv — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) March 8, 2020

Published on the occasion of International Women's Day, this full-page advertisement said Plurals is a platform where everyone governs. It further said that if one loves Bihar and hates politics, Plurals is the platform for that person.

In this advertisement, Chaudhari has also written an open letter stating that if she wins and becomes chief minister, Bihar will become the most developed state in the country by 2025.

As Lasswell said, politics is who gets what, when and how. Following this, Bihar needs a blueprint and Plurals has a concrete roadmap for 2025 and 2030. Stay tuned for updates. #ProgressiveBihar2020 #PositivePolitics pic.twitter.com/qR93Czquqa — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) March 8, 2020

Pushpam Priya Choudhary has also furnished the details of her educational qualifications in the advertisement. Chaudhary has completed MA in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom. She has also done her Masters of Public Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.

Currently, Bihar is ruled by BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and her father Binod Chaudhary is a JD(U) leader.

