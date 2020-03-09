Monday, March 09, 2020
     
London-based woman to contest Bihar Assembly elections as 'CM candidate'

The London-based woman, Pushpam Priya Choudhary has declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar.

New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2020 8:19 IST
The London-based woman, Pushpam Priya Choudhary has declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar. Priya, the daughter of former Janata Dal-United MLC Vinod Chaudhary announced the same in full-page advertisements which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

She belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London. The advertisement mentioned her as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar.

Published on the occasion of International Women's Day, this full-page advertisement said Plurals is a platform where everyone governs. It further said that if one loves Bihar and hates politics, Plurals is the platform for that person. 

In this advertisement, Chaudhari has also written an open letter stating that if she wins and becomes chief minister, Bihar will become the most developed state in the country by 2025.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary has also furnished the details of her educational qualifications in the advertisement. Chaudhary has completed MA in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom. She has also done her Masters of Public Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK. 

Currently, Bihar is ruled by BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and her father Binod Chaudhary is a JD(U) leader.

