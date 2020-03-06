Image Source : ANI RJD MLAs bring mouse in Bihar Assembly for punishment

In a bizarre incident, MLAs of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday brought a mouse in the Assembly. Justifying the move, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said that they have brought the mouse to punish it.

Rabri Devi said, "This government blames rats if important files, medicines or liquor goes missing, so we have caught the rat & brought it to Assembly for punishment."

Bihar: MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) brought a mouse today at the Assembly. Former CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "This government blames rats if important files, medicines or liquor goes missing, so we have caught the rat & brought it to Assembly for punishment".

The Budget session of the Bihar legislature began from February 24 with the address of Governor Phagu Chauhan to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

He is addressing both the houses. After the Governor's address, the Economic Survey will be presented in the house. The Budget for the financial year 2020-21 was presented on February 25.

There will be 22 sittings during the session, which will conclude on March 31.

(With inputs from ANI)

