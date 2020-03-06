Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. RJD MLAs bring mouse in Bihar Assembly for punishment

RJD MLAs bring mouse in Bihar Assembly for punishment

In a bizarre incident, MLAs of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday brought a mouse in the Assembly. Justifying the move, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said that they have brought the mouse to punish it.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2020 14:12 IST
RJD MLAs bring mouse in Bihar Assembly for punishment
Image Source : ANI

RJD MLAs bring mouse in Bihar Assembly for punishment 

In a bizarre incident, MLAs of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday brought a mouse in the Assembly. Justifying the move, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said that they have brought the mouse to punish it. 

Rabri Devi said, "This government blames rats if important files, medicines or liquor goes missing, so we have caught the rat & brought it to Assembly for punishment."

The Budget session of the Bihar legislature began from February 24 with the address of Governor Phagu Chauhan to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

He is addressing both the houses. After the Governor's address, the Economic Survey will be presented in the house. The Budget for the financial year 2020-21 was presented on February 25.

There will be 22 sittings during the session, which will conclude on March 31. 

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Bihar teacher, who died two years ago, suspended over unchecked intermediate answer sheets

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News